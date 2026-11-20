Eight teams have scored 26 or more points per game in the 2026 NFL season. The Buffalo Bills (31.9), the San Francisco 49ers (31.2), the Cincinnati Bengals (30.9), the Jacksonville Jaguars (29.9), the Dallas Cowboys (28.6), the Detroit Lions (28.6), the Chicago Bears (26.8), and the Kansas City Chiefs (26.3).

The Cowboys are the only team among those eight with more than two losses, and they have a 4-6 record. Dallas is one of only two teams with a scoring defense below league average, and theirs ranks 30th (28.2 points per game) out of the league's 32 teams. That's why Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones felt comfortably calling his squad "a bad team" on Friday.

"We have not been a good team and are a bad team," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Yahoo Sports. "At 4-6, that says everything you need to say. ... Does that mean we will play a bad game [and] be a bad team on Sunday? Not necessarily. And that's why we're trying to improve."

One way the Cowboys tried to improve their ailing defense this week was to strip first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker of his play-calling duties and give them to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. However, Parker will stay on with the team to run defensive meetings and build out the game plans, but the 34-year-old, the youngest defensive coordinator in Cowboys history, will not have the play-calling role defensive coordinators usually have on game day.

"We've got a chance to play better doing it this way," Jones said of Dallas' demotion of Parker, via The Dallas Morning News.

After Dallas allowed the 49ers to rack up 584 total yards, the most allowed in a Cowboys' home game in the 67-season history of the franchise, they now have the NFL's worst total defense (393.8 total yards per game allowed), run defense (154.1 rushing yards per game allowed), third down defense (48.8% third down conversion rate allowed) and the worst defense in terms of defensive expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.13).

Dallas Cowboys defense 2026 season, NFL ranks

NFL rank PPG allowed 28.2 30th Total YPG allowed 393.8 Last Rush YPG allowed 154.1 Last Pass YPG allowed 239.7 27th Third down conversion rate allowed 48.8% Last Completion percentage allowed 66.7% 27th TD-INT allowed 19-4 28th Passer rating allowed 104.5 29th EPA per play allowed -0.13 Last

To be fair to Dallas' coaching staff, many of the defensive issues the last few years have been with the players on the field. Per CBS Sports Research, the Cowboys are the only team in NFL history to allow 27-plus points per game in three consecutive seasons with a different defensive coordinator each year: Mike Zimmer (2024), Matt Eberflus (2025) and now Parker (2026). Nothing has stuck, which likely has more to do with Jones' roster-building and decision to trade away All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Jones' and head coach Brian Schottenheimer's handling of Parker is very weird, but the move could at least get Dallas to a 6-6 record after Thanksgiving. Dallas hosts the 1-8 Tennessee Titans in Week 11, then takes on the 2-7 Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day.