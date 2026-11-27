ARLINGTON, Texas -- Aaron Rodgers nuked Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy's reputation after the Steelers benched him late Tuesday night.

In a scathing appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN on Wednesday, the four-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XLV MVP ripped McCarthy, saying Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth told him of Pittsburgh's decision to make him inactive for Friday's game against the Denver Broncos, and he accused McCarthy of sleeping and being late to team meetings throughout the season. Rodgers raised numerous other accusations against McCarthy, including that he arrived late this week and slept during offensive meetings.

Rodgers said that the behavior McCarthy exhibited this season in Pittsburgh was present during their shared tenure with the Green Bay Packers, as well as during McCarthy's run as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys employed McCarthy as their head coach for five seasons from 2020 to 2024, and they went 49-35 in that span, tied for the eighth-best record in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas won 12 games in the regular season for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023, the first time the franchise accomplished that feat since their 1990s Super Bowl dynasty teams. The Cowboys went 1-3 in the postseason under McCarthy, advancing no further than the NFC divisional round.

"They know what's going on. Like I said, they all know. Everybody knows," Rodgers said on Wednesday. "Just like the guys in Green Bay knew. It's like the people in Dallas knew. Like they know what the deal is."

One of the people in Dallas who claimed not to know what Rodgers was talking about is Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones. Jones unequivocally refuted Rodgers' claims and said he tried to extend McCarthy when his original five-year contract expired at the end of the 2024 season. The two sides couldn't come to an agreement on a new deal, so McCarthy took a year off in 2025 before being hired by the Steelers this year.

"I never saw anything that would not ... I offered him to stay at least another year when he left. I thought he was outstanding as the head coach, and [he] had a great command of quarterback, offense. Can't say enough good things about him. He's frankly one of the finest people around football that I have been around. I can't say enough about him. I never had the type of thing that's being said about him, I've never had that in consideration at any of my time with him. [Whether it was] extending his contract or any of that. That [alleged behavior] was never on the table."

While Rodgers painted a picture of extremely erratic and irresponsible behavior by his longtime head coach, Jones claims none of that happened in Dallas.