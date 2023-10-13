Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Brock Purdy and Kellen Moore on his mind in between games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers. After seeing Purdy dominate his Cowboys 42-10 live last week, Jones sees many similarities with Moore, the former Cowboys offensive coordinator.

During a radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Purdy reminds him a lot of Moore, who is now calling offensive plays for the Chargers. Jones said that neither player jumps off the page physically, but their high football IQs allow them to compete at a high level.

"You know, when I see (Brock) Purdy perform the way he does, I immediately go in my mind to Kellen," Jones said. "I think about Kellen and what an outstanding quarterback he was. You might say, 'Does he have the arm talent?' Or 'Does he have the size?' Or 'Does he have the speed?' We had Kellen, I think, won (50 of 53) college football games. Purdy didn't quite have that kind of number, but boy, did they know how to play football. They knew how to execute."

The comparison doesn't quite add up when you compare their respective NFL careers. After an excellent collegiate run with Boise State, Moore played in just three games for the Cowboys, completing 58.7% of his passes for 779 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Purdy has already started 10 NFL games, and he has connected on 69.3% of his throws for 22 touchdowns and four picks.

After watching Purdy carve up the Cowboys' defense for 252 yards and four touchdowns, Jones isn't exactly looking forward to seeing Moore and the high-powered Chargers defense this weekend.

"I have dreaded seeing Kellen on this occasion," Jones said. "Kellen is one of my favorites, as far as individuals. He's a talented coach. Make no mistake about it."

This past offseason Moore left the Cowboys to take the Chargers' offensive coordinator job. Asked about why Moore left for the same role on another team, Jones took responsibility for that.

"I had everything to do with that," Jones said.

Jones explained that he wanted head coach Mike McCarthy to call plays, which is something he usually would have done if Moore hadn't been on the staff when McCarthy got hired in 2020. Now, Moore will get the chance to exact some revenge on his former team this weekend.