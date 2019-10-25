Jerry Jones confident that 'war daddy' Michael Bennett will be a great fit with the Cowboys

Michael Bennett, following a philosophical disagreement with his head coach, ran out his welcome in Foxborough, as the New England Patriots traded him to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick.

Despite his short-lived stay in New England, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes that Bennett will mesh well with his new teammates in Dallas. Jones was asked about Bennett during a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

"He's known as a great locker room personality," said Jones, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "There's nothing negative about him as an individual. ... He's got war daddy in him when he gets on the field. I know that he'll fit us great."

While the acquisition of Bennett doesn't necessarily improve Dallas' run defense, it does provide a replacement for Tyrone Crawford, who was recently placed on injured reserve after undergoing hip surgery. Like Crawford, Bennett will likely get opportunities to rush as an end on first and second downs behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn. It's also likely that Bennett will then move to tackle on third down situations.

Bennett may also be used on the inside -- alongside Maliek Collins -- on passing downs, which should give linebacker Jaylon Smith more opportunities to be a factor in pass defense. Bennett will also be back in a 4-3 defensive scheme, which its his skillset better than the 3-4 defense he played in at New England.

The addition of Bennett should help improve a Cowboys defense that is currently ninth in the NFL against the pass and 15th against the run. Bennett, a three-time Pro Bowler with 65.5 career sacks, will also look to bolster a Dallas pass defense that is tied for 17th in the NFL with 17 sacks through seven games.

Bennett, a Super Bowl champion with the Seattle Seahawks, is also brining his championship pedigree to Dallas. The trade for Bennett is reminiscent of when Jones and the Cowboys traded for pass rusher Charles Haley before the 1993 season. Haley, who won two Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers, helped solidify a Cowboys defense that would play a major role in the Cowboys winning three out of the next four Super Bowls.

Jones and the Cowboys are certainly hoping for a similar impact from Bennett, who will now try to help Dallas get to their first Super Bowl since 1995.