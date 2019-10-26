Jerry Jones, Cowboys donating $1 million to Dallas high schools after series of tornadoes
North Texas is estimated to have incurred $2 billion worth of damages as a result of nine tornadoes last Sunday
The North Texas area has sustained extensive damage in recent days due to a series of tornadoes. According to the Dallas Morning News, The Insurance Council of Texas estimated that about $2 billion worth of insured losses was incurred as a result of nine tornadoes that hit Texas last Sunday, making it the costliest weather event in North Texas history.
Some of that damage was done to area high schools, among other places. In response, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are donating $1 million to the Dallas Independent School District. The Cowboys awarded a $1 million check at the Thomas Jefferson High School homecoming game, which had to be moved to a different location after their school was damaged by a tornado.
The Cowboys have an extensive relationship with North Texas high school football, what with the 12,000-seat indoor stadium located at their practice facility, which is used to host games for teams from the Frisco Independent School District. Jones' grandson, John Stephen Jones (son of Cowboys executive vice president and COO Stephen Jones) also played high school football in the area, winning the 2017 state championship at the Cowboys' AT&T Stadium.
