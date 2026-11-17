The Dallas Cowboys may be on the verge of their fifth defensive coordinator in five seasons by the time the 2027 NFL season kicks off next year.

After having top-five and top-10 ranked defenses under Dan Quinn from 2021 to 2023, Dallas' defensive coordinator position appears to be cursed, possibly as cursed as Hogwarts' Defense Against the Dark Arts professor in Harry Potter. Mike Zimmer filled in as the last defensive coordinator on Mike McCarthy's Cowboys staff in 2024. Matt Eberflus floundered in his one season as DC on current Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer's first staff in Dallas.

Current defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the former Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator who is in his first DC job at the age of 34, isn't performing much differently from Eberflus despite the Cowboys pouring in significant free-agent and draft capital into the unit. Dallas is 4-6 in 2026 with the No. 5 scoring offense (28.6 points per game) and the No. 30 scoring defense (28.2 points per game) in the NFL this season.

That is why Jerry Jones felt comfortable floating the idea of a change at Dallas' defensive coordinator position once again.

"We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about that here, but we are talking about those things," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Tuesday, via The Dallas Morning News.

In the team's 46-40 home loss against the San Francisco 49ers — the NFC's No. 1 seed — in Week 10, the Cowboys defense allowed 584 total yards, the most allowed in a home game in franchise history.

The 49ers also became the first team in NFL history with three touchdowns of 50-plus yards by players age 30 and older. San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who will be 31 years old soon, ripped off a 70-yard rushing touchdown on an end-around play in which he was nowhere near getting touched. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who is 30 years old, totaled both a 66-yard receiving touchdown and a 74-yard receiving touchdown. McCaffrey's 66-yarder came on an all-out blitz from Parker that forced 37-year-old edge rusher Von Miller to cover the All-Pro running back.

Jones also made it sound like he has a lot of faith in Parker, and that the youngest defensive coordinator in franchise history just needs more time and/or seasoning to call plays. That's despite the Cowboys having the league's worst total defense (393.8 total yards per game allowed), run defense (154.1 rushing yards per game allowed), third down defense (48.8% third down conversion rate allowed) and the worst defense in terms of defensive expected points added (EPA) per play (-0.13).

"Everything about him would give you promise that he would be an excellent play caller. Everything," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. "He has outstanding people skills, and communication and relationships with players. Those are key things now. They make a big difference. Some of the best coaches you'll ever see have had their turn and had to take another run on it in play calling."

Dallas Cowboys defense 2026 season, NFL ranks

NFL rank PPG allowed 28.2 30th Total YPG allowed 393.8 Last Rush YPG allowed 154.1 Last Pass YPG allowed 239.7 26th Third down conversion rate allowed 48.8% Last Completion percentage allowed 66.7% 27th TD-INT allowed 19-4 28th Passer rating allowed 104.5 29th EPA per play allowed -0.13 Last

Schottenheimer and Dallas' players may not hold the same faith in Parker at the moment. The Cowboys head coach was asked at his Monday press conference if the locker room still has confidence in Parker, and he didn't exactly leap to his defensive coordinator's defense.

"Still working through the process, talking to the guys is the first step," Schottenheimer said on Monday. "At the end of the day, there's a lot of things that we need to clean up as a football team. We're taking a deep dive and looking at everything."

When directly asked whether he is considering a change at his defensive coordinator position, he did not offer a vote of confidence.

"I'm not saying that," Schottenheimer said when asked if a DC change was possible. "I'm saying we're still in the process of going through all the film and evaluation of where we stand today."