Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not balking at Micah Parsons' trade request, and told USA Today Sports he is not concerned with fan perception toward the negotiating process. Jones and Parsons find themselves at the center of a now very public firestorm of sorts involving ownership and the team's star defender wanting a new deal ahead of the 2025 season. There is finger pointing from both sides, but from Jones' perspective, this was somewhat expected.

"This is really nothing new, at all, with Micah," Jones told USA Today in an interview published Monday.

Parsons wants to be one of the NFL's highest-paid players and his numbers certainly warrant being in the discussion. The four-time Pro Bowler seeks $40 million-plus annually based on the market for players of equal skill level and production.

Parsons mentioned other contracts as the basis for what he expects from the Cowboys, including Myles Garrett and his four-year extension with the Cleveland Browns in March along with T.J. Watt's recent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This comes after Parsons acknowledged earlier this summer that he told Jones last year he was willing to wait on his own negotiations while the Cowboys were in talks with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott ahead of the 2024 season.

And with both of those impact players on new contracts, Parsons made it clear recently he wants an updated agreement with Dallas -- or else. Parsons said last month he doesn't understand why ownership was intentionally dragging its feet in the negotiation process.

Jones, who has not officially taken part in negotiations with Parsons' agent, shares a different perspective from the other side of table.

"Let me say this just right," Jones told USA Today. "I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't do it that way. I should be trying to get the most value for the Cowboys. I've seen players I wish we had renegotiated their contracts earlier and I've had several that I was sorry I renegotiated their contract earlier. The idea that if you wait there's more money (spent) forgets that in between that wait, you get to evaluate and you frankly get to see if you're dealing with the same physical elements of it."

Timeline important to Jones

Parsons demanded a trade with a detailed message. It was a move to generate some action from the Cowboys, who aren't moving at the rate at which Parsons wants during the process.

Parsons said he met with Jones during the spring for a conversation centered around leadership. And while a contract extension and terms were discussed, Parsons said he never felt that was an official meeting. At the time, that's not how Jones saw it.

The lack of urgency bothers a premiere pass rusher with 12 or more sacks the last four seasons, but Jones says he's in no rush to get something done.

"It's almost akin to an option quarterback," Jones said during the interview with USA Today. "He can step out, he can either hand it to that guy going down the line, or he can come on out and keep it, or he can pitch it. Three different things. The longer you give him to get to the sideline, the better chance you've got to make the better play.

"So, I've never, in any way, forgotten all the things that can happen to you if you go too quick. And that list of going too quick is just as long as the negative of getting it done early every time."

Prior to requesting a trade, Parsons said his plan was to stay in Dallas, but he was okay if the franchise moved on. He just wants contract finality — and wants it quickly.