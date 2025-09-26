Micah Parsons will get his chance for a revenge game on Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers. That may not bode well for the Cowboys' depleted offensive line, but Jerry Jones doesn't think Parsons will be unstoppable.

In an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones acknowledged that Parsons is a terrific player who makes a major impact on defense. On the other hand, Jones also noted that there are ways to game plan around Parsons while pointing out that the Cowboys didn't make any Super Bowl runs during Parsons' tenure.

"Let's make no mistake about it," Jones said. "Micah is special, and we all know he is, and he can be disruptive. We have huge amounts of experience with the anecdotes that we've seen used on us for the last four years. While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah, as we know, because we didn't exactly win the Super Bowl during those years. ... Some plays it looks beautiful, but then other plays -- especially running plays -- you wish you had a different formation."

It won't take long to find out if Jones is right about Parsons, especially since the Cowboys will down a pair of offensive lineman. Center Cooper Beebe and rookie guard Tyler Booker will miss the game due to injury.

Asked whether Sunday's game will bring closure, Jones said if he were worried about that, he should have wrestled with it before finalizing the trade.

"Candidly, if closure were an issue, I should have had that discussion with the mirror before I made the trade, or right as I was making the trade," Jones said. "... That's when all the drama was gone is when you decided to make the trade."

After four seasons with the Cowboys, Parsons couldn't reach an agreement with Jones on a contract extension. After very public negotiations turned sour, Jones shipped Parsons up to the Packers in exchange for defensive tackle Kenny Clark and a pair of first-round picks.

The Cowboys are off to a 1-2 start while the Packers are 2-1. Green Bay is a 6.5-point road favorite for Sunday night's showdown at FanDuel Sportsbook.