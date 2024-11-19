The Dallas Cowboys have now lost five straight games, and have been outscored 68-16 since Dak Prescott went down with his season-ending hamstring injury. Cooper Rush has started the last two games for the Cowboys, and you can expect him to keep his job over Trey Lance. On Tuesday, Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that they like Rush because of his experience.

"We know that we've got limited time to work with these quarterbacks at this particular time, and I would look for us to stay with the experience." Jones said when asked about the starting quarterback, per the Cowboys' official website.

Rush completed 13 of 25 passes for just 45 yards last week vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, but rebounded with 354 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception vs. the Houston Texans this past Monday night.

"I thought Rush played better than he accounted for the previous game," Jones said. "But still it was far off the mark for what it took to beat a team that normally we should've been able to step up and have a better accounting for."

Rush has now lost three straight starts after beginning his career 5-0. The Cowboys have scored one touchdown compared to seven turnovers over the last two games. There are fans that would like to see former No. 3 overall pick Lance get a shot to show the Cowboys what he's capable of, but Jones isn't thinking about that just yet.

"We have thought it was just too important for us to have [Trey Lance] at quarterback in these last two ballgames because we need to win to that degree and give ourselves every chance we can," Jones said. "We hadn't gotten to the point that we were looking to evaluate Trey Lance more, at all."