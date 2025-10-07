The Dallas Cowboys improved to 2-2-1 Sunday with a comfortable 37-22 road win over the New York Jets, but even then, the Cowboys manage to create a bit of controversy. Owner Jerry Jones was caught on video giving fans the middle finger from his luxury box at MetLife Stadium, which has led to a $250,000 fine by the NFL, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, who added that Jones may decide to appeal said fine.

Jones received questions Tuesday about that during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. He insisted that was simply a mishap on his part where he was trying to give the Cowboy fans in front of him a thumbs up and point after a late touchdown and simply used the wrong finger.

"That was unfortunate," Jones said. "That was an exchange with our fans out in front of us. There was a swarm of Cowboy fans out in front -- not Jet fans, Cowboy fans -- and the entire stadium was brimming with the enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game. And that was inadvertent on my part. That was right after we'd made our last touchdown and we were all excited about it, there wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that, I just put up the wrong show on the hand. But that was inadvertently done -- and I'm not kidding, if you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental.

"It got straightened around pretty quick, I got the chance to look at it, it got straightened around pretty quick but the intention was thumbs up and then basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited."

Based on the fine that's been levied, It's clear the NFL didn't view Jones' actions in the same light.