Jerry Jones' grandson leads Texas high school to state title with 564-yard game
John Stephen Jones, who threw 61 touchdown passes during his senior season, saved his best for last
The Cowboys' playoff hopes may be on life support but Stephen and Jerry Jones are already champions. Specifically: The father and grandfather of the starting quarterback for the Texas state champs.
On Friday, high school senior John Stephen Jones led Highland Park to a thrilling 53-49 come-from-behind win over Manvel in the Class 5A Division I finale at AT&T Stadium, which also happens to be the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones also became the first player to throw for more than 500 yards in a UIL Texas state title game.
On Highland Park's final drive, Jones completed a huge pass on fourth-and-15, and then made an incredible throw along the sidelines to set up the game-winning touchdown pass -- his 61st of the season -- to Cade Saustad.
"I knew the corner was playing off and that I would have room inside," Saustad said of his game-deciding catch, according to The Dallas Morning News. "The coaches gave me a slant. I caught the slant and I expected to get blown up. I looked up and it was a clear lane to the end zone, and I dove in. It's a dream come true."
"We beat some great football teams to get here, and this was probably the best one tonight," Highland Park coach Randy Allen said. "John Stephen is a great competitor, and he kept telling everybody on the bench that we've just got to keep coming back."
Jones, who finished 37 of 58 for 564 yards and four touchdowns and was named the game's offensive MVP, added, "It shows we have no quit. We'll never count ourselves out. It's really special."
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Jones has scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Arkansas and SMU.
