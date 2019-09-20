Jerry Jones has harsh criticism of Taco Charlton, explaining why Cowboys missed on former first-round pick

The Taco Charlton era is over in Dallas as the Cowboys waived the 2017 first-round pick earlier this week. Charlton found a new home Thursday with the Miami Dolphins, which coincidentally play the Cowboys Sunday. In the aftermath of the Charlton fallout in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones admitted the team missed on Charlton ... one of the rare misses the franchise has had in the first round this decade.

Speaking on Charlton's tenure in Dallas on 105.3 The Fan, Jones had a harsh criticism regarding Charlton and why things didn't work out with the Cowboys.

"I think we always got to realize on the motivation -- we depend on motivation," Jones said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. "The game does. The game's exciting because on something that's more than just talent. You got to be unique to even play in the NFL (from a) talent standpoint. But still, it requires a really extended motivation. When you're on the defensive line, it asks more from you than the other positions in terms of being motivated, in terms of fighting through. Just the nature of the activity on the defensive line suggests fighting through. It's usually fighting through pain. It's usually fighting through really serious obstacles with all those big offensive linemen. And so you have to be eating raw meat to be a defensive lineman in my mind."

Jones didn't stop there, questioning Charlton's motivation and how his frustration damaged his game, from what Jones observed in practice.

"You get there a lot of different ways. Individuals do it a lot of different ways. For whatever the reason, that area of Taco -- it has much to do with his own disappointment, his own feeling he can do better. I've seen him do a rep at practice. Saw it this year in training camp. And when he didn't get there, he just wilted. It just looked like it impacted everything he was going to do for the rest of the practice. You say 'well I can correct that' if you're a coach or 'I can correct that' if you're management. But on the other hand you got to get it done. Well, how it is done, how he deals with that, that can be in the future. Tom Landry used to say 'don't ever give up on a defensive lineman for three years.'"

Charlton's tenure with the Cowboys was a disaster from the start. Charlton battled injury issues and with attitude problems that led to him being benched in 2018 once he was finally healthy. In 27 games with the Cowboys, Charlton started seven of them and had 46 tackles, four sacks, 11 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

Injury issues also plagued Charlton in the offseason as he had two separate surgeries, one on his ankle and another on his shoulder. Charlton was also injured in the preseason and was inactive for the Cowboys in the first two games of the year.

The lack of production and injuries had to get to Charlton as he was not living up to his first-round billing, leading to frustration on the practice field. After being inactive the first two games, the Cowboys decided the experiment was over. Jones saw enough to justify moving on.