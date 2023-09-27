When the Dallas Cowboys host the New England Patriots this Sunday, they will also host a franchise legend in running back Ezekiel Elliott. The former No. 4 overall pick was released this offseason after seven years with the team, and he ranks No. 3 in franchise history in rushing yards (8,262). Now, he's toting the rock for Bill Belichick.

During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked if there were any festivities scheduled before the game to honor Elliott. Jones appeared to confirm there is something in the works without revealing exactly what it is.

"I don't want to blow a surprise, and that's a good enough answer for you," Jones said, via Audacy.com.

Elliott exploded onto the NFL scene with the Cowboys in 2016, leading the league with 1,631 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging 108.7 rushing yards per game. Elliott also led the league in rushing in 2018, with 1,434 yards and six touchdowns.

"I know that he was one of the best teammates that I've had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys," Jones said. "For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games, his practice habits were off the charts – he just would basically practice as though every play was for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity.

"I know this ... as far as a back that the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he's at the top of the list. (Earl) Campbell of the Houston Oilers seems to have that (title) – but man, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players. So I'll always remember that, I'll remember his positiveness. He has the perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro."

Elliott is averaging just 40.7 rushing yards per game with the Patriots this year, and has yet to score a touchdown. But he will undoubtedly want to register a strong performance against his former team in Week 4.