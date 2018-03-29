Jerry Jones hopeful Randy Gregory will play in 2018, says Cowboys are helping him

Randy Gregory has had more suspensions than games played with the Dallas Cowboys over the last two seasons, but the former second-round draft pick is preparing to apply for reinstatement to the NFL, and his team is helping him do so.

That's according to reports from the Dallas Morning News and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, whose Clarence Hill Jr. tweeted Thursday that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it's "his hope" that Gregory plays for Dallas in 2018.

Jones, per Hill, also "confirmed (Gregory) is preparing to apply for reinstatement, with the Cowboys' help in the process."

The 60th overall selection of the 2015 NFL Draft, Gregory was a highly touted pass rusher coming out of Missouri, but he hasn't taken the field since December 2016 as a result of multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy. A projected first-round prospect before failing a drug test at the scouting combine, he played in 12 games as a rookie reserve before his first suspension, a four-game ban, arrived at the start of 2016. Two more drug violations led to an additional 10-game suspension, then a yearlong ban starting in January 2017.

Jones is apparently hopeful but "not confident" in a reinstatement for Gregory, per Hill, "because of the circuitous process that includes a medical and psychological assessment."