Jerry Jones looks at the Patriots as role models for dealing with suspensions

The Dallas Cowboys once again racked up a few suspensions for the 2017 season. After losing DeMarcus Lawrence, Rolando McClain and Randy Gregory for all or part of last year, the Cowboys already know Gregory will be suspended for the entire 2017 season and that David Irving will miss at least four games. They also seem more and more likely by the day to be without Ezekiel Elliott for some period of time.

The team was able to weather the losses last year with a 13-3 season, and owner Jerry Jones is confident they can do it again in 2017. Why? Because they have good role models.

"I feel this team, I look at the great job that [coach] Bill Belichick and that bunch up there, the reigning Super Bowl champions, does up there," Jerry said, per the Dallas Morning News. "I really look at them as role models. They deal with suspensions. They started the year with a big suspension last year and they deal with suspensions.

"And so you get the feeling that with this team that it can handle these adversities because as sure as I am sitting here we're going to have some that we don't even mention here today. And I don't know how many of them there are, but before we get this, the old verbiage, wagon train out there we're going to have to burn some wagons and float the Mississippi with some of the others."

Jerry seems to be alluding to some sort of Elliott suspension there at the end, even though he's maintained that he hasn't seen any evidence of domestic violence. The Patriots, of course, dealt with a suspension to a superstar last year, as Tom Brady was banned for the first four games as a result of Deflategate. New England went 3-1 with Brady on the sideline, 2-0 with Jimmy Garoppolo and 1-1 with Jacoby Brissett.

The Cowboys have capable backups for Elliott in Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris, a dominant offensive line, and a plethora of passing-game playmakers that can help sustain the offense in his absence, but they don't have the same infrastructure or quality defense as the Patriots. They might be able to figure out a way to overcome his loss, but it won't be quite as easy for them as it was for their role models.