Jerry Jones: 'No evidence' for six-game suspension in Ezekiel Elliott case

Jerry Jones has already said that he won't be attending Ezekiel Elliott's appeal hearing, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't support his star running back. On Tuesday, Jones -- who has been surprisingly quiet about the suspension outside of the general smatterings of disagreement -- spoke at length with CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas about the suspension, saying that there is "no evidence" incriminating Elliott.

The full quotes from Jones are as follows:

"Unfortunately you get confused in this conversation. Every person that has any sense at all understands domestic violence and abhors it. On the other hand, I've had a lot of experience in this area. For 10 years before I bought the Cowboys I was the head of battered women of Arkansas. I raised more money and been in more safe houses than a lot of people that talk about it and so it's a terrible problem. "On the other hand with what we are today and what we're trying to be relative to addressing it in the league, [it] has all kinds of issues and it should. It's a very complicated issue because you have no evidence here. That's all I want to say about it. But it creates quite a convoluted approach by Zeke's representatives and by the league that I really hate is a focus of all of our attention. I do. Even though others would say that the issue needs this kind of focus and you're using the NFL for visibility."

Harold Henderson is the arbitrator appointed by commissioner Roger Goodell for the case. Jones has talked about the appointment of Henderson in the past, calling him a "really great friend of mine." For Jones, however, Henderson's qualifications go beyond friendship. "He's very competent but the main thing is he's a guy that I admire a lot," Jones said earlier in the week. "Former policeman, former attorney. He's come through it the hard way. Literally."

Jones also complimented the team that Elliott has selected to represent him. "He has as qualified a people representing him as I've ever seen," Jones said. "They really have got the first team in there and so these are the kinds of things strategy-wise that you play as you see it."

He then commented on the possibility of taking the case to court should Elliott's suspension be upheld -- a strategy that didn't go great for the Patriots and Tom Brady when they tried to do the same thing.

"I know that Zeke's counsel and his direction has been thought through thoroughly, and so I know that to be the case," he said. "As you know I am and should be taking the stance of not really commenting on this at this time from the standpoint of a personal role with the Cowboys."

The NFL's personal conduct policy is one that is extremely difficult to challenge due to the broad powers it gives Roger Goodell, but the Cowboys are hoping for at least a reduction to the six-game sentence. Henderson will have all the time he needs to deliberate the case.