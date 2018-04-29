Jerry Jones of the 'Packers' pulled a draft day prank on Cowboys' first-round pick

One of the most exciting moments of the NFL Draft for any college prospect is when they get the call to let them know they've been selected.

Sometimes, it can turn into an emotional moment (think Shaquem Griffin). Sometimes it can turn into a dramatic moment, and of course, there's also some other times where it can turn into a completely confusing moment because the owner of the team that's drafting you is trying to prank you.

The former Boise State linebacker was sitting in the green room at AT&T Stadium during the first round of the draft when he got a call. At first, he thought it was the Cowboys, but then he wasn't so sure after the voice on the line said he was representing another team.

"I think he tried pulling my leg [on the call], he said, 'This is the Green Bay Packers.' I was like, 'Uhhhh?'" Vander Esch said, describing the conversation in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio.

Eventually, Jones let his new first-rounder in on the joke.

"I was like, 'No, I just talked to the GM of the Cowboys.' And then he was like, 'No, this is Jerry Jones.' And I was like, 'Ahh, OK, good, you almost made me have a heart attack,'" Vander Esch said.

It's a good thing Vander Esch didn't have a heart attack, because that probably would have been a tough situation for the Cowboys to explain. As for the rest of the conversation between Vander Esch and the Cowboys, it sounds like things went well.

"It was awesome, getting that call and talking to him and talking to Coach [Jason] Garrett. I don't think it could have worked out better and I'm so thankful for it," Vander Esch said.

You can hear part of the phone call between Vander Esch and the Cowboys by clicking here. The Cowboys definitely rolled out the red carpet for Vander Esch. The team even flew him to their practice facility in a helicopter.

#Cowboys first-round draft pick Leighton Vander Esch is in the house! What an awesome entrance!



(Look in the far background to the right. Ezekiel Elliott claps and gives a little cheer for LVE.)#LVEtoNFL pic.twitter.com/dgNDrhWPht — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 27, 2018

The 19th overall pick in the draft said that part of what made the experience of the first round so awesome is that he got drafted by the Cowboys in their home stadium.

"There's only one first-rounder that gets to experience that every year of going to the place that the draft is actually hosted in," Vander Esch said. "I don't think it could have worked out better for me. I couldn't believe it when I got that phone call. I was so excited and overwhelmed."

The Cowboys should be excited too, and that's because they got a steal in the draft. CBSSports.com senior NFL writer Pete Prisco gave the Cowboys an "A" for their selection of Vander Esch.