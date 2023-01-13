Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is exploring a possible sale of the team. Washington announced in November that Dan and Tanya Snyder had hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions." If a sale does happen, there is one owner who would not be shocked.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, has shown support for Snyder in the past, despite the Commanders owner being investigated for sexual assault allegations and financial improprieties with the team.

Jones says he would not be surprised if Snyder does sell the team, using the investigation as a main reason why.

"He's got the perfect storm," Jones said, via USA Today. "If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him? Or her? On top of that, he's not the most beloved guy around, which I guess I might identify with a bit, too."

Jones still remains on Snyder's side, but admits that their relationship has changed. The 80-year-old says he is not worthy of costing him his reputation.

"Is he worth me taking a sword? He's not Al Davis. For me, he's not," Jones said.

The Cowboys owner said his biggest concern is about the financial future of the NFL.

"My main thing about Washington is that I don't want to do damage to the ability to attract capital," Jones said. "With sponsors alone, you want people to stand in line to be associated with the team. There are a lot of natural things that will occur on their own if you don't mess it up."

He added: "One of the strengths of the NFL is that when you've had, for whatever reason, ownership stumble or get tired or get compromised, we have great capital available to us, new owners willing to put in. So, your future investment in the league doesn't need to have people that are going to get into a shit storm every time they walk out their door as potential owners. That's going to keep them from coming in. We want to encourage people to come into the ownership of the league."

The Denver Broncos sold for $4.65 billion and Washington could sell for upward of $5 billion or more.