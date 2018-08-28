Jerry Jones' plan to fix preseason is to play 18 regular-season games for 'a safer game'

Most NFL fans and observers agree that the preseason is not working. Teams rarely play their starters, and the quality of the games is often extremely low because of that. There's also a school of thought that the preseason is simply too long. Why play four additional games beyond the 16 that teams play during the regular season?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes he has a solution to this issue, and it's one he says would make the game of football safer for players. His idea is to eliminate two preseason games ... and turn them into regular season games, creating an 18-game regular-season schedule.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan is in favor of an 18-game regular season and only two preseason games. "It's probably better physically for players" to play 18 regular season games and only two preseason games. Believes it will "create a safer game for the players." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 28, 2018

With all due respect to Jerry, even this Cowboys fan knows that this idea does not pass the smell test. There is simply no way that adding two regular-season contests would create a safer game for the players. Every indicator we have is that football is a dangerous sport, and the more you play, the more likely you are to be injured. Having starters play two more games would only increase their chances of injury.

The idea of reducing the preseason by two weeks has its merits, largely because teams tend to use their starters and even second-stringers for less than two total games during the preseason anyway, but there are better ways to use the extra two weeks such a move would create.

For example, the NFL could add two additional bye weeks during the regular season. Or they could add one additional bye week during the regular season and a week's break before the playoffs to give teams time to recover. Or they could simply start preseason two weeks later and give teams more practice time to prepare for the start of the year. All of those things would not doubt be safer than having players play an additional 100-plus regular season snaps, without even the benefit of an additional bye week.