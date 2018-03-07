Jerry Jones reportedly forced to reimburse the NFL millions in legal fees

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is going to have to write a big fat check to the NFL after losing an appeal against the league over the reimbursement of legal fees stemming from two situations that Jones was involved in last year.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that the situation between Jones and the league has now been resolved after a meeting between Roger Goodell and the Cowboys owner that went down on Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"After a hearing with the Commissioner and the Finance Committee, the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," the league said in a statement.

According to ESPN.com, the appeal hearing definitely did't go in Jones' favor. The Cowboys owner will have to reimburse the NFL more than $2 million in legal fees. The league incurred the fees while fighting to keep Ezekiel Elliott suspended. Jones is also reimbursing legal fees for money the NFL paid to fight off the threat of a lawsuit that Jones said he was going to file in November to block Goodell's contract extension.

The reason NFL is allowed to demand the money from Jones is because of Resolution FC-6, which the owners added in the late 1990s. Under that resolution, the commissioner has the power to require an owner to reimburse the league if that owner "initiates, joins, has a direct, football-related financial interest in, or offers substance assistance to any lawsuit or other legal, regulatory or administrative proceeding against the league."

On Jones' end, he was probably just looking to put this situation behind him. Things actually got so bad between Jones and the NFL that the league's other owners were reportedly looking at a nuclear option that would have involved taking the Cowboys away from Jones.