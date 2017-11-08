Jerry Jones reportedly threatens to sue NFL, owners over Roger Goodell's contract

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not taken the NFL's decision to suspend Ezekiel Elliott six games well. He's made that pretty clear through very public comments. A new report from The New York Times sheds even more light on Jones' reaction and just how far he might be willing to go to get back at the league.

Just when you thought this story couldn't get any stranger, it somehow managed to do exactly that on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, The New York Times' Ken Belson reported -- citing three sources -- that Jones has threatened to sue the NFL and some owners over NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract negotiations. According to The Times, Jones told six owners on the compensation committee last week that he hired attorney David Boies. Belson reported that the dispute stems from Elliott's suspension, which the league handed down after Elliott was accused of domestic violence. Of course, Goodell's handling of the demonstrations during the national anthem could also be a factor considering Jones' stance on the protests (he's against them).

From The Times' story:

Jones said in a conference call last Thursday with the six owners — those of the Chiefs, Falcons, Giants, Patriots, Steelers and Texans — that legal papers were drawn up and would be served this Friday if the committee did not scrap its plans to extend Goodell's contract.

As for Boies, If that names sounds familiar, it's probably because you read about him in The New Yorker's recent in-depth story on film executive Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by numerous women. In that story, Ronan Farrow reported that Boies -- one of Weinstein's lawyers -- helped hire a private investigation firm to "attempt to uncover information that would stop the publication of a Times story about Weinstein's abuses, while his firm was also representing the Times, including in a libel case."

The Times cut ties with the firm and released a statement Monday night.

"We learned today that the law firm of Boies Schiller and Flexner secretly worked to stop our reporting on Harvey Weinstein at the same time as the firm's lawyers were representing us in other matters," the statement read. "We consider this intolerable conduct, a grave betrayal of trust, and a breach of the basic professional standards that all lawyers are required to observe. It is inexcusable and we will be pursuing appropriate remedies."

Back to Jones. It's no secret that he disagrees with the NFL's six-game suspension of Elliott, which is still on hold as the matter plays out in court.

"Zeke has in no way, by any standard in this country, done anything wrong," Jones said at the end of October, per the Dallas Morning News' Brandon George. "He's done nothing wrong. The league has tried to say that he's done something that we disagree with. We all don't agree with that. I want him to get a fair shot and he deserves that."

It's also no secret he's tried to hijack Goodell's extension talks. In late October, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that "Goodell's new contract is done as a practical matter and that Jerry Jones' effort to 'hijack' the process in a conference call among some owners on Thursday is not feasible." But based on The Times' report, Jones still doesn't appear to be willing to simply let Goodell get his extension.

As for Elliott's suspension, he might find out on Thursday if he'll be eligible to play for the remainder of the season or if he'll be forced to start serving his six-game ban immediately. So far, he's yet to miss a game this season as the court battle drags on and on and on.