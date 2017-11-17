Jerry Jones reportedly told Goodell: 'I'm gonna come after you with everything I have'

Jerry Jones is clearly not letting his beef with Roger Goodell die. It started, as we know, with the Ezekiel Elliott suspension. Jones believed Goodell had assured him that Elliott would not be suspended and then went back on his word. When told of the suspension, Jones announced his intentions regarding Goodell with a movie-style declaration:

According to Don Van Natta and Seth Wickersham of ESPN (emphasis ours):

It was Aug. 9, inside Roger Goodell's sixth-floor office at the NFL's Park Avenue headquarters in New York City -- down the hall, past the executives' offices and his assistant's desk, and through a large, thick wooden door that is both imposing and usually left open to serve as a welcome. Goodell huddled over a speakerphone with general counsel Jeff Pash. On the other end was Jerry Jones. Adhering to the protocol of giving owners a 48-hour heads-up before a major disciplinary issue involving their team is announced, Goodell and Pash informed Jones that after a 13-month domestic violence inquiry, the Dallas Cowboys' star running back, Ezekiel Elliott, would face punishment -- a six-game suspension. The line went quiet. Seconds passed. Goodell's decision was an unconscionable violation of trust, Jones later told associates, because he believed that the commissioner had assured him this past spring that there would be no suspension. Jones saw in Elliott a genuine opportunity, a player so good that he had made Jones believe that this year he just might win a Super Bowl for the first time since 1996. His anger was palpable. Finally, according to sources with direct knowledge of the call, Jones broke the silence. He aimed his words not only at Goodell's decision but also at his role as judge, jury and executioner in the case. "I'm gonna come after you with everything I have," Jones said. Then he mentioned Deflategate. "If you think Bob Kraft came after you hard, Bob Kraft is a p---y compared to what I'm going to do."

Since then, Jones has attempted to obstruct Goodell's contract extension negotiations, threatening to sue the NFL and the other owners over what he claims were misleading statements from the compensation committee. He thinks Goodell is overpaid and wants his next contract to be more incentive-based. He even requested a special owners' meeting regarding Goodell's future in his position.

Jerry has alienated himself from some other owners in the process, with some of them wanting to punish him in some way -- perhaps even by taking the Cowboys away from him. They've accused him of "conduct detrimental to the league" and accused him of leaking damaging information.

There's almost no way this ends well for anyone involved, but Jerry had to know that when he told Goodell that he was coming after him with everything he had. We're likely in for a long, drawn-out fight over the future of the commissioner, with one of the league's most powerful owners leading the charge against him.