Jerry Jones responds to report that Cowboys are planning to give Jason Garrett an extension
The Cowboys coach only has one year left on his contract
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones might have given his head coach a vote of confidence last week, but that doesn't mean he's ready to hand him a contract extension.
The subject of an extension for Cowboys coach Jason Garrett came up this week when a writer for the team's official website tweeted out that he thought Garrett would likely be getting a new contract soon.
The tweet was sent out on Monday night and sent most of Cowboys nation into a frenzy.
The only person in Dallas who actually knows if Garrett will be getting an extension anytime soon is Jones and he was asked about that exact topic during a Tuesday interview with 105.3 the Fan. Although the report came from a writer for the Cowboys' official website, Jones still shot it down.
"I don't know where Jeff is getting his information," Jones said. "He's pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge."
On the other hand, Jones didn't exactly deny that an extension could eventually be coming. As a matter of fact, the Cowboys owner went out of his way to note during the interview that his opinion of Sullivan's report didn't necessarily mean Garrett won't be getting an extension.
"I would say that my response should not in any way indicate whether I'm thinking about it or whether it's going to be there," Jones said. "it's just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff."
If Jones is thinking about giving Garrett a new contract, he said he plans to keep that information to himself.
"I happen to know that I've never spoken to another soul about that, as far as that is concerned," Jones said.
Basically, Jones shot down the report without fully shooting down the report, which is the most Jerry Jones thing ever. If Jones does give an extension to Garrett, it wouldn't be a surprise at all. During an interview last week, Jones said that he felt strongly that the Cowboys coach would eventually deliver the team a championship.
Garrett is currently in the fourth year of a five-year, $30 million extension that that he signed in January 2015. If it's not extended, the deal will expire following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
