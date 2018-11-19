Jerry Jones reveals how much he would hypothetically be willing to sell the Cowboys for

If Jerry Jones ever decides to put the Dallas Cowboys up for sale, there probably wouldn't be too many bidders, and that's mainly because there aren't many people in the world who could afford his asking price.

Although the Cowboys have been valued at $5 billion, Jones revealed this month that he would want at least double that amount from anyone who was looking to purchase the team.

"If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn't accept anything less than $10 billion," Jones told Bloomberg during a recent interview.

Of course, that doesn't mean Jeff Bezos or Bills Gates could go buy the team tomorrow and that's because Jones has no plans to sell the Cowboys anytime soon.

"I don't want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them," Jones said. "The Cowboys are just not for sale. They're a long-term asset and my immediate family -- which has been a part of making them what they are today -- they'll own the Cowboys long after I'm gone."

For Jones, the Cowboys have been the best kind of asset: One that appreciates in value at an absurdly high rate. Jones bought the team for $150 million in 1989, and if the franchise is now worth $5 billion, then he's seen a return on investment of roughly 3,233 percent, which isn't too shabby.

Basically, if Jones was as good at making football decisions as he is at making money, the Cowboys would probably win the Super Bowl every year.

That $5 billion valuation of the Cowboys comes from <em>Forbes</em> magazine, and it's a valuation Jones doesn't necessarily agree with. An item is worth whatever someone is willing to pay and Jones believes there's someone out there who would pay $10 billion for the Cowboys if they ever came up for sale.

"I don't say $10 billion just to say a ridiculous number," Jones said. "I just think you really have to go on what people would pay. I don't want to say at least $10 billion but I certainly think you can justify a $10 billion value, but economically I'd rather have the Cowboys than the $10 billion."

Personally, I'd rather have $10 billion, but that's just me.

