While usually impulsive, Jerry Jones is showing rare patience as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys' current situation at receiver. The Cowboys, who traded away four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper this offseason, suffered a setback Monday when James Washington suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks.

On Tuesday, Jones exuded faith in his young receiving corps when he was asked if there is any sense of urgency to bring in another wideout following Washington's injury. The Cowboys are looking to find complementary weapons to help support CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup.

"Not at all," Jones said, via NFL Media. "Let's get these guys the incentive, these young receivers."

One wideout that has caught the eye of onlookers is KaVontae Turpin, the reigning USFL MVP who was signed late last month. Turpin, who along with his receiving prowess is also a dangerous return man, was highly active in the team's offensive game plan on Tuesday.

Also looking to make his mark is Dennis Houston, an undrafted rookie who last season was a consensus FCS All-American at Western Illinois. Last season, the 6-2 wideout caught 90 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. He was a one-man wrecking crew against Ball State, catching 12 passes for 237 yards and a pair of scores.

"He's really jumped out," Cowboys said Mike McCarthy said of Houston. "You can see it in OTAs. He made a lot of plays. Everybody, both sides of the ball, was impressed."

The fact that the Cowboys' brass is confident in the team's young wideouts should be an encouraging sign for Dallas fans who are hoping to see the team make a deep playoff run in 2022. As it was on Tuesday, expect the receiver position to continue to be a main talking point as the Cowboys continue through camp and into the preseason.