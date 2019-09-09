Jerry Jones says Dak Prescott's contract extension is 'imminent' after Cowboys quarterback torches Giants

Not long after Dak Prescott submitted the best passing performance of his career in a 35-17 win over the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed to reporters that his quarterback's contract extension, which has been in the works for a while now, is finally nearing completion.

According to Jones, Prescott's contract extension is "imminent." He expects the two sides to come to an agreement in the coming "days."

Jerry Jones said he expects deal with Dak Prescott in “days.” Called it “imminent” but said he wouldn’t define imminent. — Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) September 9, 2019

Jones' update came immediately after Prescott went 25 of 32 for 405 yards, four touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating in the Cowboys' blowout win over the Giants. It would've been nearly impossible for him to have played any better.

Sunday was only the second time in Prescott's career he's thrown four touchdowns and zero interceptions in a game -- funnily enough, the last time it happened was Week 17 of last year against the Giants. It was also the first time in his career he's posted a perfect passer rating. His average of 12.7 yards per attempt was also a career high. To put it another way, it was the best game of Prescott's career -- at least from a statistical standpoint.

While it's true Prescott's performance came against an inept team that is likely to get torn up by most opposing quarterbacks over the course of season and that new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore deserves tons of credit for his willingness to let Prescott throw on early downs, Prescott himself deserves most of the credit for playing perfect football against a terrible team and taking the openings that Moore provided for him. Yes, there were some wide-open throws, but Prescott made all of them.

There were also some inch-perfect throws downfield.

Prescott didn't need a perfect performance to score what will be a lucrative contract, but it can't hurt his side during the final stages of negotiations. After seeing both Carson Wentz and Jared Goff score new contracts that will pay them roughly $32 million per season, Prescott -- a member of the same draft class as those two signal callers -- is expected to earn a similar type of deal.

As of Sunday night, Prescott is bringing in only $2.1 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie deal, which has paid him an average salary of only $680,848 per season. According to Jones, Prescott should be getting a healthy raise in the coming days.