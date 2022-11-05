The Dallas Cowboys are married to Ezekiel Elliott as the No. 1 running back thanks to a contract that pays him $18.22 million this year. No matter what Tony Pollard accomplished in Elliott's absence would change Jerry Jones's mind.

Jones confirmed Elliott would be the No. 1 running back for the Cowboys coming out of the bye week. Elliott is expected to return for next Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

"I think Tony answered, visibly, what most thought and that is that he's an outstanding weapon to win football games with, to be trite," Jones told the Dallas Morning News. "He can do it and he can do it at this level, consistently. But, yes I expect Zeke back against Green Bay."

Pollard finished with 14 carries for 131 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday's win over the Chicago Bears in Elliott's absence, averaging 9.4 yards per carry. The Cowboys put up a season-high 49 points with Pollard finally getting the bulk of the carries -- which happened as Elliott sat with a knee injury. Pollard has 26 carries for 214 yards over the last two games, averaging 8.2 yards per carry.

Pollard has 81 carries for 506 yards and five touchdowns on the year, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. He also is averaging 10.1 yards per catch (12 catches for 121 yards), adding explosiveness to the Cowboys offense Elliott hasn't provided this year.

Elliott has 109 carries for 443 yards and four touchdowns this year, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He has just six catches for 32 yards (5.3 yards per catch).

Pollard has been the better option, but Jones will continue to give Elliott the bulk of the carries. He has $18.22 million reasons not to reduce Elliott's workload.