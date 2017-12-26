Jerry Jones says he will not be firing or replacing Jason Garrett as Cowboys coach

The Dallas Cowboys fell short of their goal to make the postseason this year, going 8-7 through Week 16. It is reasonable to wonder if change could/should be coming down the pipe for Dallas, particularly at the position of head coach. But it will not be happening.

Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan, the CBS Sports Radio affiliate in Dallas, and said it would not be in Dallas' "best interest" to make a coaching change this offseason.

"I certainly know a lot about Jason Garrett. Because of that, I can quickly and candidly say his job is not an issue here, at all," Jones said on Tuesday. "It's not in the best interest of the Cowboys to be considering a coaching change."

The Cowboys' best-case scenario involves them going 9-7 by winning against the Eagles on Sunday in Philadelphia. Any Week 17 victory will be of the moral variety at best, because neither team has anything to play for -- the Eagles have secured home-field advantage throughout the postseason already thanks to their Week 16 Christmas evening win over the Raiders, and the Cowboys are eliminated with a week to play.

A lack of quality games is exactly why the NFL decided to cancel the Sunday night Week 17 game.

But a lack of importance for the Week 17 game is not going to scare Jones into making a decision when it comes to his head coach. This despite Garrett being, more or less, an average coach through his first seven season with the Cowboys.

He has the 2016 season and his Coach of the Year award to hang his hat on, after the Cowboys went 13-3 and secured the top seed in the NFC before falling in disappointing fashion in the playoffs. Other than that, he has just one season where he made the playoffs and he is just 66-52 as the Cowboys coach.

Garrett's 55.9 winning percentage in the regular season is lower than that of both Wade Phillips and Dave Campo (although higher than Bill Parcells for whatever that's worth).

As we mentioned on the Pick Six Podcast Week 16 recap (subscribe here on iTunes), it's very possible Jerry just prefers the setup he has now, with complete and total control of the roster and an ability to dictate everything to his coach with no negative feedback.

Jones also likely believes that Garrett, with Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott on the roster, can breakthrough for a run of postseason victories. There are issues to address before 2018, including the return of Jason Witten and the status of Dez Bryant, plus a defense that needs additional resources.

Dallas might still have plenty of changes coming down the pipe. But the Cowboys will not be in transition when it comes to their head coach.