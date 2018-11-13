Jerry Jones says reported interest in Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is 'totally speculation'

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a much-needed win over their division rival Philadelphia Eagles -- a game in which they played better than they had in any previous game this season. The defense looked good, as usual, but the offense actually moved the ball with a degree of consistency, which was a big change.

Prior to the game, reporting suggested that Jerry and Stephen Jones had considered taking play-calling duties out of the hands of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, and even considered removing him from his position. It was additionally reported that the Joneses had an affinity for Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley, who is viewed as a top coaching candidate and could replace Jason Garrett if the longtime, mediocre Cowboys coach is replaced this offseason.

During his weekly radio appearance, Jerry Jones essentially dismissed that reporting as nonsense.

Jerry Jones said on @1053thefan that it was "never a thought" to discuss possibly replacing offensive coordinator Scott Linehan during the bye week. "We've never even contemplated the idea of Scott not calling plays." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 13, 2018

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on having any interest in Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley: "That would be total drawing it out of the air. … Totally speculation." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 13, 2018

Jones obviously wouldn't come right out and say he is interested in another coach while the Cowboys' season is still alive (and Oklahoma's is as well). If the Cowboys do move on from Garrett, they'd be smart to look in Riley's direction. They clearly need an injection of creativity in their offense, and Riley has hosted several NFL coaches in Norman over the past couple years as they have sought to learn from his scheming.

Unless and until he actually pulls the trigger on firing Garrett, though, the Cowboys' reported interest in pretty much anybody is totally speculation. Jerry has given Garrett an extraordinarily long leash (this is his ninth season and the team has made the playoffs three times and won only one playoff game) and clearly wants things to work with him so he can be proven right once and for all. But if Dallas comes up short again, they have to consider making a change.