Jerry Jones says Sean Lee will get Cowboys starting job back despite Leighton Vander Esch's emergence

The last time the Cowboys were in a playoff position, they handled a quarterback controversy by sticking with the rookie, Dak Prescott, over the veteran, Tony Romo. That was two years ago. This season, as the Cowboys have emerged as the best team in the NFC East by building a one-game lead over the Eagles and Redskins with a four-game winning streak, they're faced with a controversy pertaining to the quarterback of their defense. This time, they'll be handling the controversy by going back to the veteran instead of letting the rookie finish out the season as the starter.

On Tuesday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan that linebacker Sean Lee will get his starting job back from rookie Leighton Vander Esch when he's healthy again even though Vander Esch has been dominant in Lee's place.

"He's improving," Jones said of Vander Esch, via The Dallas Morning News. "But Sean Lee, make no mistake about it, when he's right, there's nobody better. He's such an integral part of adjusting on the field and making the big play.

"And then you look at what we've got in Smith, you just have to have those guys out there on the field. It's a great problem to have."

Jones is right that the Cowboys have the best kind of problem on their hands. They have one of the best linebacking groups in football with Vander Esch, Lee, and Jaylon Smith.

Lee has long been the Cowboys' most important defensive player, but he's never been able to stay healthy. Since entering the league in 2010, he's played in 91 of 140 possible games. Sure enough, he's appeared in only five games this season. He's currently working his way back from a hamstring issue and there's an outside chance he could return against the Eagles on Sunday.

In his place at weakside linebacker, Vander Esch has emerged as a viable contender for Defensive Rookie of the Year with 78 solo tackles, 103 combined tackles, and two interceptions. He's been a thrill to watch with the way he's been able to track speedier ball carriers from sideline to sideline, and he's made the Cowboys' decision to pass on a wide receiver for him in the first round of the draft look like a wise one -- especially after factoring in Lee's continued injury woes.

#DallasCowboys: @VanderEsch38 has 100 tackles this year, tied with Luke Kuechly for 5th in the NFL.



Vander Esch: 544 snaps (18% of snaps, he gets a tackle)

Kuechly: 713 snaps (14% of snaps, he gets a tackle)



Pretty good start to your career, Kuechly may be the best in the game. pic.twitter.com/RSHd3l8lno — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) December 3, 2018

And then there's Smith, who probably would've been a top-five pick in 2016 if not for a devastating knee injury in his final college game at Notre Dame. The Cowboys faced some criticism for drafting him in the second round, but they're being rewarded with that selection this season as he finally looks healthy with 88 combined tackles and four sacks.

All of this is just a long-winded way of saying, the Cowboys are stacked at linebacker. Nobody should be worried about the controversy involving Vander Esch and Lee. For one, there's no guarantee that Lee will even be able to stay healthy when he does return. Two, having depth at a key position is never a bad problem to have, as Jones alluded to. Finally, the Cowboys should be able to rotate linebackers to keep Lee fresh, giving Vander Esch plenty of reps. Vander Esch and Lee (when healthy) are both too good to keep off the field. The Cowboys will undoubtedly find ways to play both players.

For all of the attention the Cowboys' revamped offense has gotten since the Amari Cooper trade, the Cowboys' ascent to the top of the NFC East has been largely fueled by a defense that now checks in at seventh in DVOA and second in points allowed.

The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox, stream on fuboTV, try for free) with first place in the NFC East on the line.