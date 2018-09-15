Jerry Jones still believes in Dak Prescott, says he's 'one of the strengths of our team'
The third-year Cowboys quarterback still has the team owner in his corner
The Dallas Cowboys opened 2018 with a whimper, failing to score into the double digits in a Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and their offense, centered on third-year quarterback Dak Prescott, was mostly to blame.
Ask longtime Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about Prescott, however, and there's no hesitation about whether the team has the right man under center.
"I have tremendous confidence in Dak," Jones said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, per the New York Post. "I feel so good about Sunday. I feel good about our future. I don't want to be trite, but teams have lost games and have had bad games with the best quarterbacks there's ever been ... You can have an outing that you'd like to have back, but man alive, one of the strengths of our team going in against the Giants or one of the strengths of our team as far as I can see into the future is Dak Prescott."
It's arguably one of the strongest endorsements Jones has ever issued of Prescott, who emerged in 2016 as a fourth-round draft pick and quickly succeeded an injured Tony Romo. And it comes amid perhaps the worst stretch of Prescott's young career.
After a Pro Bowl rookie season in which he even spawned MVP talks alongside running back Ezekiel Elliott, Prescott regressed in a 9-7 sophomore campaign, and his numbers over his last eight starts are uninspiring, to say the least: six touchdowns, nine interceptions. In Week 1 this year, he had Elliott back but finished with just 170 yards passing against the Panthers.
Yet Jones, who's overseen the Cowboys' offensive overhaul around Prescott, isn't worried.
"He will do what it takes to win the ballgame," he said on The Fan. "Does he win them all? No. It wouldn't be right. It wouldn't be entertaining. Do I wish it were that way for the Cowboys? You bet."
