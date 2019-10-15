Jerry Jones supports state of NFL officiating after controversial Packers win over Lions

If there's one thing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows how to do, it's make money. Right up there with his ability to generate income is his talent for creating headlines, often subscribing to the age-old adage that "all publicity is good publicity" in the NFL.

Enter the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, two rabid rivals in the NFC North who squared off at Lambeau Field in Week 6 on Monday Night Football. A blazing hot start by the former turned into an ice-cold finish, but only in part because of what the latter did on the field. Credit the Packers for fighting back from a 13-0 start to make it 13-10 at the half, and then making it a dogfight for much of the remainder of the game. That's not what will and is being discussed in their victory, though, with controversial NFL officiating again being the topic as many view the Lions as having been robbed by two questionable calls that set the Packers up to score their final 10 points.

They'd go on to win 23-22, and the Seventh Seal was opened.

The two calls in question were both against defensive end Trey Flowers, who was flagged for hands to the face on two separate occasions, but you be the judge.

Here's a still of one:

Looks like there was an illegal hands to the face on one of those Trey Flowers plays... but it was on the Packers #Packers #Lions #MNF pic.twitter.com/Z4IZZRYkWi — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 15, 2019

And here's the other in real time:

If anything, Packers LT David Bakhtiari had HIS hands in Trey Flowers' face on these two plays #DETvsGB pic.twitter.com/exnuYckIJK — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) October 15, 2019

Obviously, this is worrisome, and although the weren't the only calls/non-calls that determined the game, they were the ones that helped the Packers land 10 additional points in the fourth quarter.

Jones has seen his Cowboys on the wrong side of several calls/non-calls this season, agitations boiling over in the team's Week 5 loss to the Packers that led to head coach Jason Garrett being flagged in-game for "abusive behavior" which led to Jones referring to the NFL official as "little darling". Speaking to 105.3FM the Fan on Tuesday morning following the Lions loss to the Packers, Jones admits openly that Flowers' hands were on the neck of the blocker, and not the face.

However, he doesn't see anything wrong with calling it a penalty, as long as it's always called a penalty against everyone.

"I think that anytime you try to create complete consistency and complete accuracy -- just call it right," Jones said. "You miss the point of how the rules can be interpreted. We've got hands to the face. Well, we also call hands to the neck.

"You saw the plays last night -- controversial. But we've got hands to the neck. So, what are you trying to accomplish? Is it called much? No."

The Hall of Fame owner wasn't done there, doubling down on how the only problem is consistency.

"We've had the same rule on the books probably the first 15 years I was in the league," he said. "And that was you can't touch a guy as a secondary pass defender, and you can't touch the receiver five yards down the field. You can't chuck him. You can't put your hands. You can't do that.

"We never enforced it. We decided to start enforcing it and we changed the game for the benefit of the offense when we started enforcing touching the guy past five yards down the field. Are we enforcing it a little differently now? I think so in terms of touching them five yards down the field.

"You need to look around. You can't be touching them and fighting them and hand-chucking them and touching them and doing all of that stuff. Touching them, yes, but you better get that head around and look like you're looking at the ball. You won't get called if you get that head around, generally speaking."

That's sure to fuel the flames of officiating controversy -- as if any more gasoline needed to be poured on it in a season that's seen the ill-advised addition of pass interference reviews -- with a blatant unwillingness of officials to overturn even the more obvious infractions. That alone has helped cost the Cowboys at least one game this season, and other teams games in the win column as well, with coaches, players, fans and media alike blasting the league for what looks to be more a rule installed to pacify as opposed to one established to help improve the product on the field.

It's doing the exact opposite, to be frank, but Jones is fine with it as long as it keeps the NFL in the headlines.

"I actually think replay -- even in its inexact or inaccurate form -- increases the interest in the game," Jones noted. "The game last night, Detroit and Green Bay, the calls were the subject of the most of the talk after the ballgame, and they're the talk this morning and they'll be the talk this week. As long as they're talking, keep it going."

It's safe to say Jones is on an island with that stance, but probably with the other 31 owners and Roger Goodell keeping him company.