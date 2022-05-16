The Broncos are currently for sale, and there are some indications the franchise could go for a record $5 billion. But that's nothing compared to what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks he could get for America's Team. The 79-year-old businessman told NBC Sports this week that he could sell the Cowboys for "more than $10 billion." Jones, however, added that he would not entertain such an offer, insisting that he "will never sell the Cowboys" as long as he remains owner.

"Let me make this very clear," he told Peter King. "I'll say it definitively. I will never do it. I will never sell the Cowboys. Ever."

As for Jones' projected $10B asking price in the event he were willing to sell? Forbes estimates the Cowboys' value at $6.5B, but businessman Marc Ganis -- a consultant around the NFL -- told King he believes Jones could get up to $8.5B if he sold the team. Either way, those totals would shatter the record for the cost of a professional sports franchise. The Premier League's Chelsea FC ]was recently sold for $5.22B, the current record. The Broncos, for reference, are valued at $4.5B by Forbes.

Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for a then-record $150 million.