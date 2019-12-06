Jerry Jones tired of Cowboys 'losing, losing, losing' after his team falls flat in Chicago

Jerry Jones has tried everything to help his Dallas Cowboys win a football game. His scare tactics of firing Jason Garrett and the coaching staff didn't work after a loss to the New England Patriots and his use of encouragement failed after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jones sounded like a defeated man after the Cowboys suffered another brutal loss to the Chicago bears Thursday night. He's sick of failure, period.

"It's losing, losing, losing. I'm not trying to be funny here, but the point is that we've got to win a football game," Jones said after Thursday's loss to the Bears, via NFL.com. "I don't care what the standings are, what the numbers are. We had thought that we could come up here and play a good team and play a fine football game and get our act to where we're starting to look like a team that could -- if we by a slim chance if we get in the playoffs -- where we could win.

"We can't do that until we play and start winning the football games and we've got three more to play. When we do that, we can go."

The Cowboys still control their own destiny in the NFC East despite their third consecutive loss. Dallas is currently in first place in the dreadful division at 6-7 and remain a half game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 5-7 and can tie for first place in the division with a win over the New York Giants Monday night. Even if the Eagles win their next two games and the Cowboys lose in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Rams, when the teams meet in Week 16 it will be for first place in the division and the right to represent the NFC East in the playoffs. A win by the Cowboys against the Rams in Week 15 would set up Dallas for the NFC East title with a victory over the Eagles.

The Cowboys need to win a football game, but their playoff hopes are far from finished.

"We'll line them up here next week. We're gonna go practice and we're going to try to win a football game," Jones said. "Everybody that's in here that's healthy, everybody that's healthy that's coaching will be coaching, everybody that's in here will be playing. We just got to play better."

Can the Cowboys actually correct their issues and win a football game over the final three weeks? Dallas has been outscored 70-48 during its three-game losing streak, losing to teams with a combined record of 26-11. The Cowboys are 0-6 against teams that have a winning record and the combined record of teams they beat is 18-53-1.

Dallas has not proven through 13 games it is a good football team, nor has it shown any signs of turning it around.

"I do think one of the issues is we have guys that are trying to do too much," said head coach Jason Garrett. "Sometimes that creates problems, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We have to back to being more disciplined down in and down out. That's the way you handle adversity."