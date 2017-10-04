Jerry Rice apparently crashes weddings on the weekends after playing golf

Jerry Rice is the best wide receiver in the history of the NFL.

His 1,549 receptions are 398 more than the next closest receiver (Larry Fitzgerald). His 22,895 receiving yards are 6,961 more than the next closest receiver (Terrell Owens). And his 197 receiving touchdowns are 41 more than the next closest receiver (Randy Moss).

But Rice has been retired since 2006. It has been 11 years. What's he been doing since? CRASHING. WEDDINGS. Per The Ringer's Kevin Clark:

When Larkin and Matt got married last November in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, Matt was starting to get annoyed. Their reception was at a bar, and the bouncers had already approached him twice to ask if strangers were allowed to join the party. "Then the guy at the door comes a third time and says, 'You've got to come out again,' and I'm saying, 'Really?' So I walked out with him and Jerry Rice is standing there saying, 'Hey, I'm Jerry,'" Matt said. Rice took about 20 minutes of photos before heading to the dance floor, where he performed a perfect knees-bent, swaying-side-to-side dance to "Blow the Whistle" by Too $hort. "It was surreal," Matt said. "You're thinking, 'No one is going to believe this.'"

This story is (a) amazing; but (b) not the only one of its kind. Rice does this fairly often. "I've done it so many times," he said. "It's so exciting to see their reaction. It's usually, 'Oh my god, I never thought I'd run into Jerry Rice on my wedding day.'"

Apparently, there are two kinds of weddings Rice crashes: ones where he steps off the golf course and walks into a venue that has a wedding, and ones where he's on a business trip and walks into a venue that has a wedding. He said he actually knows the wedding schedule at his regular golf club, which is incredible.

Of course, because he's Jerry Rice, he can't exactly assume aliases and blend into the festivities, "Wedding Crashers"-style. If Jerry Rice walks up to your wedding and tells you his name is Seamus O'Toole or Bobby O'Shea, there's no way everybody at the event is going to believe him. There's always going to be somebody that recognizes the best receiver in NFL history.

"It only takes one person in the room who recognizes me for everything to click," Rice said. "I'm a little hesitant because I never know what's going to happen when I walk into the wedding. But usually there's one person who says, 'Oh my god,' and I come over and start taking pictures."

Rice posts a lot of pictures from the golf course on his Instagram feed, so if you're getting married at a California country club with a golf course there, you've just got to do a little sleuthing on your wedding day to find out in advance of he's going to crash the party. You don't want to accidentally decline to let him into the party.