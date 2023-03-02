Jerry Richardson, the Carolina Panthers' founder and former owner, has died at the age of 86. Richardson became the second former NFL player to become an owner when the NFL awarded Carolina an NFL franchise in 1993.

"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former owner Jerry Richardson," the Panthers said via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

A flanker-halfback during his playing days, Richardson was the 154th player selected in the 1958 NFL Draft. While his career was brief, Richardson won an NFL title as a member of the Colts during his rookie season. Along with a Colts teammate, Richardson used his championship bonus money to open the first Hardees franchise.

The business took off to the point where Richardson co-founded Spartan Foods and was later the CEO of Flagstar, which is one of the largest food companies in the country.

Richardson, who retired from the food industry in 1995, was regarded as one of the league's most powerful owners during his time owning the Panthers. He played an integral role in the negotiating a new players agreement that contributed to the end of the 2011 lockout.

Carolina reached two Super Bowls and three NFC title games under Richardson's watch. The 2015 Panthers went 15-1 before falling to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Richardson's ownership with the Panthers ended tumultuously. He announced his plans to sell the franchise on Dec. 17, 2017, the same day that Sports Illustrated reported that at least four former Panthers employees had received "significant" monetary settlement agreements due to inappropriate workplace comments and conduct by Richardson. Richardson ultimately sold the franchise to former Steelers minority owner David Tepper for $2.2 billion in May 2018.

A longtime North Carolina native, Richardson was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in 2000. He made significant donations to Wofford College and in 2016 funded the Rosalind Sallenger Richardson Center for the Arts (which is located on Wofford's campus) in honor of his wife of over 60 years.