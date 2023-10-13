The New York Jets have a chance to knock off the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles team this week in East Rutherford. However, the Eagles are the only NFL franchise the Jets have never been able to defeat.

The Eagles are 12-0 all-time vs. the Jets, which is tied for the longest win streak to begin a head-to-head series in NFL history, per CBS Sports Research. The Jets have started 12 different quarterbacks during their 12-game losing streak vs. Philly, and Zach Wilson is expected to become the first Jets QB to start twice against the Eagles.

Jets running back Breece Hall doesn't care much about the long losing streak. He says it doesn't play a factor in the Jets wanting to win on Sunday.

"I mean, before right now, I had no idea, so I could tell you I don't really care about that," Hall said, via the Associated Press. "Every game, you're looking at coming out and winning, so just because they're undefeated or whatever doesn't really play a factor in motivating us to win."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The 2-3 Jets have had a tough start to the season, as the NFL schedule makers did them no favors. New York will become the first team in NFL history to face four different teams that won 12 games the previous season within their first six games!

"What's cool is the NFC champs are walking into our building and it's an opportunity for us to get after them," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "We've played some good football teams. We took Buffalo and Kansas City down to the wire. We've got another great one coming in.

"So, hopefully it's a fun game for everybody, and hopefully we're on the right side of it."

Stopping Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a key to victory for the Jets. He is 22-1 in his last 23 starts, and has won 11 straight road starts. Hurts could join Joe Montana and Tom Brady as the only quarterbacks since the merger to win 12 straight road starts.