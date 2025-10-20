On the trip toward putting together a winning product, the New York Jets remain on perpetual standby. The club has yet to taste victory in 2025, dropping to 0-7 under first-year head coach Aaron Glenn. And Sunday's 13-6 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers may have been rock bottom. The 0-7 mark is tied for the worst start to a season in franchise history through the first seven weeks, and there may be no relief in sight.

After managing just three points in the first half, Glenn pulled the escape hatch with Justin Fields, benching his veteran quarterback in place of Tyrod Taylor for the second half. Fields' day ended with him completing six of his 12 passes for 46 yards to go along. 22 yards rushing. With Taylor, the results weren't any better. The team managed another field goal, while Taylor tossed two interceptions and completed 10 of his 22 throws for 126 yards and zero touchdowns.

No matter which way you slice it, New York has the worst quarterback room in the NFL. Combine that with a defense that continuously surrenders an ill-timed big plays, a mountain of injuries (including Sauce Gardner being evaluated for a concussion in the midst of Week 7) piling up, and poor coaching, and it leads us to one question: Will the New York Jets win a game in 2025 or go 0-17?

It would mark the first time a team has gone winless in the NFL's 17-game format, and the first winless squad since the 2017 Cleveland Browns (0-16) and 2008 Detroit Lions (0-16).

What's so dire about New York's current situation is the road head. The first half of its schedule was front-loaded with home games. Four of their first seven games were played at MetLife Stadium, and they were also considered the home team in Week 6 when the Jets "hosted" the Denver Broncos in London. From here on out, the Jets play just four of their remaining 10 games at home.

On top of that, half of their remaining 10 opponents are .500 or better. While that may not seem so traitorous, just two of those under .500 clubs catch New York at MetLife Stadium: the Cleveland Browns (one of the best defenses in the NFL) in Week 9 and the Miami Dolphins (who beat them in Week 4) in Week 14. New York's other "soft" matchups include the Cincinnati Bengals next week on the road, the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 12 and the Saints in New Orleans in Week 16. None of those should be considered a gimmies.

Jets' remaining regular-season schedule

Week Opponent Week 8 at Cincinnati Bengals Week 9 BYE Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Week 11 at New England Patriots Week 12 at Baltimore Ravens Week 13 vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins Week 15 at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 at New Orleans Saints Week 17 vs. New England Patriots Week 18 at Buffalo Bills

The two games that could prevent New York from making this type of negative history come in Week 14 when they host Miami and when they host Buffalo in the regular season finale.

The Dolphins are arguably just as abysmal as the Jets this season, but their lone win came against New York back in Week 4. With that game being at MetLife Stadium, it does present a realistic lane towards a win, and that may be the only game New York is favored in for the rest of the year. However, the Dolphins will be relatively well-rested for that matchup after recently being on the bye in Week 12.

Meanwhile, the Week 18 game is purely circumstantial. If the Bills (4-2) have their playoff seeding locked into place before taking the field in the finale, the Jets could be squaring off against backups and reserves. If Buffalo still has something to play for and New York remains winless heading into that game, history will be made. Outside of those two contests, we have the Jets firmly on 0-17 watch.

Even if New York finds a way into the win column at some point, it feels like this organization is once again going to be hitting the reset button, possibly from the front office down to the coaching staff and the quarterback.

These aren't the "Same ol' Jets."

They're worse.

Game balls

Rashee Rice KC • WR • #4 TAR 10 REC 7 REC YDs 42 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Week 7 stats: 7 catches, 42 yards, 2 TDs

Welcome back, Rashee Rice! The Chiefs wideout made his 2025 season debut following his six-game suspension, and it's safe to say Patrick Mahomes was happy to have his top wideout back. Rice was targeted a team-high 10 times in the club's 31-0 win over the Raiders. The receiver hauled in seven of those looks for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Those 10 targets were double the amount of any other pass-catcher on the day.

For the first time this season, Kansas City is above .500 and suddenly looks like the biggest threat in the AFC. As if there was any doubt.

Week 7 stats: 5 catches, 35 yards, 3 TDs

Not one, not two, but THREE touchdowns for Davante Adams. With Puka Nacua sidelined, Adams was the go-to target for Matthew Stafford in the Rams' blowout win over the Jaguars in London. This was the third career game for Adams with a hat trick. Adams also became just the second player to score three touchdowns in an international game, joining Marcedes Lewis.

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 66.1 YDs 1866 TD 17 INT 2 YD/Att 7.71 View Profile

Week 7 stats: 21 of 33 passing, 182 yards, 5 TDs

For the first time in the history of the NFL's international series, we have a five-touchdown passer, and his name is Matthew Stafford. The Rams QB erupted in London, tossing five scores on the day. This was the fifth career five-passing touchdown day for Stafford, which is tied for the eighth most in NFL history. Just as impressive, Stafford spread the ball out, completing at least one pass to 10 different pass-catchers.

Don't look now, but Stafford is a surging MVP candidate.

Drake Maye NE • QB • #10 CMP% 75.2 YDs 1744 TD 12 INT 2 YD/Att 8.63 View Profile

Week 7 stats: 21 of 23 passing, 222 yards, 2 TDs

The Patriots are 5-2 on the year and getting elite play from Drake Maye. The second-year quarterback has had a knack for being hyper-efficient, and Week 7 was no exception. In the 31-13 demolition of the Titans, Maye completed 21 of his 23 passes. Per Patriots Communication, Maye set a franchise record for the highest completion percentage (91.3) in a single game (min. 20 attempts). The previous record was held by Tom Brady. Speaking of Brady, Maye has tied the legendary quarterback from his most prolific season.

DeVonta Smith PHI • WR • #6 TAR 35 REC 29 REC YDs 321 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Week 7 stats: 9 catches, 183 yards, 1 TD

All the talk about the lack of a passing attack from the Eagles will be silenced for a least one week after the Eagles' 28-22 over the Vikings. A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith exploded for a combined 304 yards receiving and three touchdowns. That is the second-most receiving yards in a game as teammates (307 in 2022 at Bears). Smith carried the bulk of the load, logging a career-high 183 yards receiving. That included a 79-yard touchdown catch (the longest of his career).

Week 7 stats: 5 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits

The Green Bay Packers brought in Micah Parsons to be a game-wrecker and that was on full display in Week 7 as they outlasted the Cardinals. On the day, Parsons tallied three sacks, which came at key moments of the game. Specifically, Parsons was able to take down Jacoby Brissett during Arizona's final drive of the afternoon, helping Green Bay snuff the Cardinals' upset hopes. Those three sacks were the most in a single game in his career.

Oronde Gadsden II LAC • TE • #86 TAR 19 REC 15 REC YDs 144 REC TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

Week 7 stats: 7 catches, 164 yards, 1 TD

The Chargers rookie tight end was a menace in Week 7. His 164 yards are the most receiving yards in a game by a rookie in franchise history. They are also the fourth most by a rookie tight end since 1960. Get ready for the waiver wire talk in Fantasy to start with Gadsden this week.

Notable Week 7 gaffes

Giants collapse twice

The New York Giants entered the fourth quarter with a 19-0 lead over the Denver Broncos at Mile High. From there, chaos ensued. Denver scored 33 points in the final period to pull off the 33-32 victory in dramatic fashion. Initially, it looked like the Broncos' comeback attempt was going to come in vein. After taking a 30-26 lead with 1:51 left to go in the game, a DPI penalty helped set the Giants up at the goal line to retake the lead.

However, after Jaxson Dart rushed for the score, kicker Jude McAtamney missed his second extra point of the afternoon. Suddenly, all Denver needed was a field goal to win the game.

It then took Denver just four plays to travel 56 yards down the field to set Will Lutz up for the game-winning 39-yard field goal, sending New York to 2-5.

Cam Ward drops the ball

Cam Ward TEN • QB • #1 CMP% 57.6 YDs 1356 TD 4 INT 5 YD/Att 5.75 View Profile

The Titans shook things up this week by firing Brian Callahan, but there was still some sloppiness on the part of Ward. Despite playing New England tight for about two and a half quarters, the wheels fell off of due to Ward letting the ball slip out of his hands as he faced pressure from Patriots pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson. He picked up the fumbled ball for a touchdown, creating a 31-13 deficit for Tennessee.

Tua's time is running out

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 67.8 YDs 1313 TD 11 INT 10 YD/Att 6.4 View Profile

While the Jets are garnering most of the negative headlines in the AFC East, the Dolphins' implosion is right up there. Specifically, Tua Tagovailoa has put together dreadful performances, and Sunday's showing against the Browns may have been the worst. Tagovailoa completed 12 of his 23 passes for just 100 yards and three interceptions in what was a 31-6 defeat. His 24.1 passer rating is the lowest by any quarterback in a game this season (min. 15 pass attempts).

Kenny Pickett fumbles opportunity

Kenny Pickett LV • QB • #15 CMP% 100.0 YDs 8 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 4 View Profile

The Raiders are broken on offense, and Geno Smith doesn't seem to be the answer. With seven minutes left in the 31-0 blowout against the Chiefs, Pete Carroll sent Smith to the bench for Kenny Pickett. One would think Pickett would want to use this opportunity to possibly push the conversation towards him getting a crack as the starter and put his best foot forward. Well, the opposite happened. On his very first snap, Pickett bobbled it, the ball hit the ground, and Kansas City recovered the fumble. Not exactly a compelling case for a quarterback change.

Two-minute drill

Here are some of my quick-hitting takeaways/notes from Week 7: