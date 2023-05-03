The New York Jets have not made the playoffs since 2010, giving them the longest playoff drought among all NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL teams. Ever since future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers walked in the building on One Jets Drive, their odds of playing more than 17 games have increased. The Jets are happy, their fans are happy, but the playoffs are far from guaranteed just because you have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

If the Jets don't make the playoffs with the squad they've assembled, it will certainly be a failure year. They need to make the playoffs and win when they get there to capitalize on potentially the one year they have with Rodgers.

Their schedule is not doing them any favors. The Jets have the eighth-hardest schedule of all NFL teams.

The Jets currently have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl at +1400 (per Caesars Sportsbook), behind the Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles, Bills and Bengals. The Jets regular-season win total is set at over 9.5 at -140 and they are -125 to make the playoffs.

There's a lot riding on this season, but just how likely is it that the season ends with a Jets playoff run? Let's take a look by breaking down their schedule. The Jets have nine home games in 2023 and eight on the road. The official schedule is expected to be released on May 11.

Here is a look at the Jets' 2023 opponents with their record from last season and how difficult the game will be for New York:

AFC East (home and away)

The Bills missed out on the Super Bowl last year, and with another year behind them that they did not live up to their potential, their drive to win will be stronger than ever. Facing Josh Allen is never going to be easy and having to play him twice presents another layer of a challenge. These games will be crucial, with the Bills favorites to win the division.

The Dolphins have a few things up in the air, with Tua Tagovailoa coming off a year with two documented concussions and possibly a third. The team was rumored to be considering another QB, but later declared that Tua is the guy. As he enters his third year, the need to go up a level is more prominent than ever. If he can stay healthy and become the quarterback many think he can be, they will be a tough team to beat. The Jets have to play them twice and I can see them losing one.

The Patriots had one of the best defenses in the league last year, but that will mean less against Rodgers. Last season, the Patriots defeated the Jets twice in close games. Right now New York looks like it could realistically take both games against New England, but you can never count a Bill Belichick-led team out. The Patriots have a much-needed new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, who should help quarterback Mac Jones with his struggles.

Home

The Falcons are a team on the easier side for the Jets. Their quarterbacks are far from elite, so the defense can take advantage of their inexperience. The Jets' defense allowed the second-fewest yards per attempt last season and if the unit keeps building on that, the Falcons are a team the Jets can easily beat.

This one is under the "easier team" category, but we have not seen how the Texans' 2023 draft picks look on an NFL stage. The Texans were the talk of the draft, selecting quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 and trading up to No. 3 to take linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

The defending Super Bowl champions will be another tough game for Rodgers and Co. Patrick Mahomes is a top quarterback in the league and does not lose often. The Chiefs are a great team and great teams always seem to find a way to win, whether down at the half, dealing with injuries or making mistakes, K.C. always seems to get it done. The Jets will really have to play at 150% for all 60 minutes if they want a chance to get this win.

The Chargers have the curse of a team on the brink. They have a history of losing close games and if they can fix a few things those losses will turn to wins. I don't foresee this game being easy for either team and it could come down to whoever has the ball last.

The Eagles nearly defeated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl last year and while some players have moved on, they still have a team expected to make a playoff run. Jalen Hurts vs. Rodgers should be an instant classic. The new talent vs. the old. This will be a tough one for the Jets.

The Commanders should be a check in the win column for the Jets. Their quarterback situation has been far from consistent for years and they don't have as much star power as the Jets bring. The Jets will have home field advantage, which also helps their case.

Away

The Jets will head to Cleveland to face quarterback Deshaun Watson, who played just five games last season after a suspension. Watson finished last year with three losses and two wins. This is a very winnable game for the Jets and with such a tough schedule, these easier games need to be a lock for New York.

The Cowboys not only made the playoffs last year, but won a road playoff game for the first time since 1992. Their season ended sooner than their talent level indicated and they will come back ready for a playoff run this season.

The Broncos flopped hard last season, despite adding Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson to run their offense. The team desperately needed a new coach and got Super Bowl winner Sean Payton. If the Jets end up playing the Broncos early in the year before Payton has had a lot of time to really mold his new squad, it'll be an easier win.

The Raiders had high expectations heading into last season and failed to meet the mark. Las Vegas moved on from quarterback Derek Carr, who they sat for the final two games of last season. The team signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who is hit or miss as a starter. He has the experience, yes, but he is far from a sure bet. The Jets should win in their first trip to Allegiant Stadium.

This NFC East team made the playoffs in the toughest division in football last year. In this MetLife showdown, the Jets will have the upper hand in terms of quarterback, but the Giants' rushing game could be tough for the Jets' defense.