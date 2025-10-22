The Jets' quarterback situation has taken different twists and turns each day since the team's 13-6 loss to the Panthers in Week 7, and Wednesday was no different. Coach Aaron Glenn revealed that Tyrod Taylor is day-to-day with a knee injury he had been dealing with previously, but did not say who would start between Taylor and Justin Fields, citing competitive advantages.

"We will have a quarterback on Sunday," Glenn said. "I will tell you that. ... I wouldn't want to give them a competitive advantage when I have that opportunity, but we will have a quarterback."

Glenn later added that he knows who the starting quarterback will be, and there is not a competition for the spot this week.

Glenn didn't commit to a starting quarterback Sunday immediately after the loss or Monday, though one source told CBS Sports lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones that a switch to Taylor was likely. Tuesday, Jets owner Woody Johnson defended Glenn and took a shot at Fields.

"I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said ahead of league meetings. "If I were a player I'd respond to him, because he's the real deal."

He later added, "If we could complete a pass, it would look good."

Glenn said he addressed Johnson's comments with the team.

"The first thing I'll say, he's an owner, and he has a right to his opinion, and when you look at that, it's really something that's been said across the board from everybody, including Justin: 'Man, we have to improve,'" Glenn said. "And we understand that. We've gone two games without scoring a touchdown, and we have to make sure we get better in that aspect. So we're all on the same page.

"Yeah it might be said different -- it might be said with different tones -- but we've all been on the same page when it comes to that, when it comes to our running back play, when it comes to our quarterback play, when it comes to our defensive play," Glenn continued. "So, nothing's different about what we've done. We just said it in a different tone, in a different way. I'm glad we're on the same page on that, even with our quarterbacks, so we're just fine with that."

Glenn said Johnson does leave it up to him to decide on a quarterback. The coach added he has "all the confidence in the world" in Fields, Taylor and rookie Brady Cook, as well as his coaching staff.

"I've spoken to the team about [Johnson's comments], but there are so many other things that we have to talk about," Glenn said. "Again, we're all on the same page, and we know exactly what we have to do in that instance. But the thing that I've been talking about is how we're gonna win this game, and that's been a focus for us, not that other stuff. We know what's going on with that. We just have to make sure we focus on this game."