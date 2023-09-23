It turns out the deed to the Chicago Bears franchise carried over to Jordan Love when he took over for Aaron Rodgers as the full-time quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

With Rodgers shipped off to the New York Jets this offseason, Love ascended as the team's signal-caller and there was a palpable relief amongst those other clubs within the NFC North now that the future Hall of Fame quarterback departed, particularly in Chicago. Rodgers had routinely dominated the Bears throughout his tenure and even declared "I own you" to the Soldier Field crowd back in 2021. With Love now under center, there was hope that the tides would turn. That hope, however, was short-lived.

Love went into Chicago in Week 1 and led the Packers to a blowout victory over the Bears while throwing three touchdowns. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Rodgers, who is recovering from a season-ending Achilles injury he suffered four snaps into New York's opener, said he reached out to Love to congratulate on the win and continuing the success over Chicago.

"I said congratulations on keeping the ownership in place," Rodgers said with a smirk. "That was pretty awesome for him."

In several categories, Love's Week 1 debut as the full-time starter was superior to Rodgers' Week 1 when he first assumed the role post-Brett Favre back in 2008. Love threw for more yards, more passing touchdowns and had a better passer rating than Rodgers, but the old guard did rush for more yards, had a better completion percentage and had a rushing touchdown in his win. Regardless of who had the better debut, it does seem like Love is up to the task of taking over for Rodgers just as he did with Favre, which isn't exactly great news for the rest of the division.

As for Rodgers' recovery, the 39-year-old said that he is out of the cast but is still in a walking boot and unable to walk on his own.

"Trying to get out of the boot is kind of the next goal so I feel the strength to be able to stand up on my own," Rodgers said. "Then the boot comes off and then it kind of gets exciting. I think then you feel like you're not just a big turd laying around, everybody taking care of you. So that'll be nice."

Rodgers added that he doesn't want "to get caught into a timeline" for when he'll specifically be back but is attacking his rehab to "put myself in a position to be ready to play football again at some point."