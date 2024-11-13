The New York Jets have hit rock bottom. They are 3-7 through their first 10 games of 2024 after a 31-6 faceplant against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10. The 25-point defeat was their worst loss of the season as their Aaron Rodgers-led attack totaled its fewest points (six) and yards (207) in any game this season.

Rodgers threw for season-lows in passing yards (151) and yards per pass attempt (4.3) with his 4.3 yards per attempt serving as the third-fewest passing yards per attempt in any game of his 20-season career, minimum 15 pass attempts. His top target, Davante Adams, caught six of his season-high 13 targets for 31 receiving yards, which amounted to the six-time Pro Bowler's fewest receiving yards among 44 career games with at least 12 targets. Defensively, the Jet surrendered their most yards per play allowed (7.1) and first downs allowed (28) in a game this season.

Entering 2024 coming off an Achilles tear in 2023, Rodgers spoke of wanting to play into the 2025 season. Have the struggles through the first 10 games of the year changed his stance on his football future?

"Not really, not for the negative, no. Not really" Rodgers said Wednesday, via SportsNet New York, when asked if New York's 3-7 start has impacted his thought to play next season.

When asked directly if still wants to play in 2025, Rodgers had a similarly short but direct answer.

"I think so, yeah," he said.

Through 10 games, Rodgers is off to his worst 10-game start in his 17 seasons as an NFL starting quarterback in terms of losses (seven), his team's scoring offense (17 points per game), passing yards per attempt, passing yards per game (225.8) and passer rating (86.8).

Aaron Rodgers Career Ranks Through 10 Games of a Season

Career Rank* Losses 7 Worst Team PPG 17.7 Worst Pass Yards/Attempt 6.4 Worst Pass YPG 225.8 Worst TD-INT 15-7 2nd-worst Passer Rating 86.8 Worst Expected Points Added/Play -0.07 Worst

* Min. two games started

The Jets are also the only team in the NFL this season that hasn't yet scored at least 25 points in a game. However despite all the doom and gloom, New York is only two games back of the Denver Broncos (5-5) for the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot.