The New York Jets had themselves a game for the ages in their 24-3 thumping of the New England Patriots on Thursday night. The club carried a 14-3 lead into the locker room and looked fully in control of their AFC East rival through two quarters. While everything on the field was ideal for Gang Green in the first half, there was an interesting moment between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh that had social media abuzz.

After the Jets went up 14-0 over the Patriots with a goal-line touchdown by Breece Hall, Saleh and Rodgers quickly shook hands on the sideline. As the head coach went in for the hug, Rodgers stoned him by putting his hands on his chest and seemed to sternly say something to him.

After the game, Rodgers provided some context saying, "It wasn't awkward at all. ... He's not a big hugger usually, so I didn't know he was going for the hug. He likes to do the two-hand chest push as well. But he talks a lot about two-score leads. So, I just kind of gave him a push and said, 'Two-score lead.' so that's what happened."

Saleh also downplayed the moment. "He just wanted to see something on defense. Just reminded me we got a two-score lead."

The Jets offense did their best to extend their lead over New England, scoring points in every quarter of Thursday's win. For his part, Rodgers put together a vintage performance. The veteran quarterback completed 27 of his 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Overall, New York compiled compiled 400 yards of total offense compared to New England's 139. They also dominated the time of possession game, holding the ball for over 40 minutes in the winning effort.