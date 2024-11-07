Pittsburgh Steelers rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. accomplished an impressive feat when he intercepted two passes from New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 37-15 Steelers win last month. Following the game, Bishop stated he'd love to get the two footballs signed by Rodgers.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" following that game, Rodgers revealed he'd sign the balls for Bishop. A few weeks later, Rodgers honored Bishop's request as he signed both balls for the young cornerback.

Both of Bishop's interceptions led to Pittsburgh touchdowns in a 37-15 Steelers victory back on Oct. 20. Those also were the first two career interceptions for Bishop, who earned a starting role after a strong performance in training camp.

Both interceptions occurred in the Jets' own territory when Rodgers was attempting to get the ball to star receiver Garrett Wilson. The first one happened late in the first half and allowed the Steelers to cut the deficit to 15-13 at the half. Meanwhile, the second interception ultimately led to a Russell Wilson touchdown run that gave the Steelers a 23-15 advantage.

Bishop has tallied 25 total tackles and three interceptions up to this point in his rookie campaign. It's been quite a spectacular rookie season for Bishop, who went undrafted out of West Virginia.

Not many defenders can say that their first interceptions were off of a Hall of Fame quarterback of Rodgers' caliber. Now, Bishop will have a pair of special balls in his trophy case.