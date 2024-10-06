Aaron Rodgers made history during Sunday's game in London before suffering a big scare against the Vikings. Rodgers reached 60,000 career passing yards, but the future Hall of Famer took a hard hit to his lower body shortly afterward with his leg getting bent awkwardly as he got taken down

Rodgers, after briefly laying on the field in apparent pain before going to the sideline, didn't miss a play after the Jets' drive was extended following a penalty by the Vikings.

Just moments earlier, Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. Fittingly, he made history against the Minnesota Vikings, his long-time division rival during his years with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, 40, is now part of a exclusive club that also includes Brett Favre, the man he replaced in Green Bay 16 years ago.

NFL's 60,000-yard passers

Rodgers will surely continue to move up this list, as long as he avoids more hits like the one he endured on Sunday.