After the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers in April, it became pretty clear Zach Wilson would be spending the 2023 season on the bench.

Although Wilson had hoped to be the team's starter this year, the door closed on that opportunity after the Jets acquired Rodgers. Wilson could have pouted about being sent to the bench, but instead, it appears he's fully embraced the opportunity to learn from a four-time MVP.

During an interview Tuesday, Rodgers gave a breakdown of what he's seen from Wilson so far, and according to the former Packers quarterback, Wilson has looked exceptionally sharp during training camp.

"He has played really, really well in camp," Rodgers said, via PFT. "He's made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He's throwing the ball on time. He's got all the intangibles. ... I think he'll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and it's gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league."

Zach Wilson NYJ • QB • #2 CMP% 54.5 YDs 1688 TD 6 INT 7 YD/Att 6.98 View Profile

Although Wilson will be riding the bench during the regular season, he will get to show what he can do during the preseason. The former No. 2 overall pick will be the Jets' starting quarterback on Thursday night when his team faces the Browns in the Hall of Fame game.

The start in the Hall of Fame game will be a step back for Wilson, who started a total of nine regular season games last year, but Rodgers said this will be a good chance for Wilson to put last year's struggles behind him.

"I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it," Rodgers said. "I feel like he has to just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better."

As Wilson heads into this third year, he's definitely entering bust territory. Since being taken with the second overall pick in 2021, Wilson hasn't done much to prove he can be a starter in the NFL. However, sitting and learning behind Rodgers for a year or two could change that.

Not every veteran quarterback is willing to mentor a younger QB -- Ryan Tannehill is a prime example -- but it seems Rodgers has embraced the role of teacher.

"Aaron knows this, but he's someone I've looked up to since I can remember playing football," Wilson said in June. "So, I'm very appreciative of him and how much he is willing to help me because he really doesn't need to be that vocal."

We'll find out Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, if spending all this time with Rodgers is starting to rub off on Wilson.