Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been with the Jets for long, but he is already loving his time in New York, saying the last six weeks have been "about the most fun" he's had in a while. One thing Rodgers is impressed by with his new squad are his new teammates. They have already made a great impression on the four-time NFL MVP, who feels two players in particular can become the best in the business.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver and Garrett Wilson both had excellent seasons last year, earning the NFL Defensive and Offensive Rookie of the Year award, respectively.

Rodgers has been able to see the two Jets stars at work in person at OTAs and likes what he sees. The future Hall of Famer believes Gardner and Wilson can dominate their position, becoming No. 1 in the league.

"We've got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL," Rodgers said, via the New York Post. "It's a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year -- I still think Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own -- but those two kids are so talented."

Rodgers says Gardner and Wilson being able to compete against each other in practice is elevating them both.

"How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues," Rodgers said. "To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and what's hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what's hard on him. I think right now, we have good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete."

Gardner had 20 passes defended in 2022, a league high, along with two interceptions. Meanwhile, Wilson finished his rookie season with 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns and should end up as Rodgers' No. 1 receiver next season.

"At least one time a practice he does something that I kind of look back at [the coaches] and whoever is watching and go, 'Wow!'" Rodgers said.

The Jets will kick off their season at home against divisional opponent Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football." It will be the first showing of how Rodgers' chemistry with Wilson translates to the fields when it counts.