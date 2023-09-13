Aaron Rodgers offered his first public comments two days after his first season with the New York Jets came to an abrupt and shocking end.

Rodgers will miss the entire 2023 season after suffering an Achilles tear during the opening moments of the Jets' season-opening win over the Bills. Based on Rodgers' comments via social media, it doesn't appear that Monday night will be the last time he wears a Jets uniform.

Here's what Rodgers posted Wednesday night via his Instagram account.

Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon 🥹❤️

I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. 💔 Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. 🙏 ♾️ ❤️

The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.

Proud of my guys, 1-0

While Rodgers begins his recovery period, the Jets will try to win games without him. Jets coach Robert Saleh said this week that backup and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson will be the team's starting quarterback moving forward. Wilson finished 14 of 21 passing (that included a game-tying touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson) after replacing Rodgers on Monday night. Wilson's first challenge during his second go-around as the Jets' starter will be Sunday in Dallas against a Cowboys team that pummeled the Giants 40-0 on Sunday night.

As far as Rodgers' future, Saleh said Wednesday that he does not envision the 39-year-old quarterback not coming back in 2024. And, based on Rodgers' comments above, it does appear the future Hall of Famer plans to settle some unfinished business in the Big Apple when he is healthy enough to do so.