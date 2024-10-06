rodgerslondon.jpg
Getty Images

Outside of making history, Sunday was a tough one for Aaron Rodgers. While he became the ninth quarterback to reach 60,000 passing yards, Rodgers was picked off three times as the Jets fell to the Vikings in London 23-17. After the game, Rodgers told reporters he suffered a low ankle sprain after enduring a hard hit and takedown during the second half against Minnesota. 

On the play, Rodgers took a hard hit to his lower body with his leg getting bent awkwardly as he got taken down. Rodgers, after briefly laying on the field in apparent pain before going to the sideline, didn't miss a play after the Jets' drive was extended following a penalty by the Vikings. 

"I got my foot caught in the pile there. Just seems to be a low ankle sprain," Rodgers said.  

Just moments earlier, Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. Rodgers, 40, is now part of a exclusive club that also includes Brett Favre, the man he replaced in Green Bay 16 years ago. 

NFL's 60,000-yard passers 

PlayerPassing yards

Tom Brady 

89,214

Drew Brees

80,358

Peyton Manning

71,940

Brett Favre 

71,838

Ben Roethlisberger

64,088

Philip Rivers

63,440

Matt Ryan 

62,792

Dan Marino 

61,361

Aaron Rodgers 

60,000+

While making history is nice, it's safe to say that Rodgers would had taken the win. Instead, the Jets have lost two straight and are just 2-3 through five games. They will take on the Bills next week on "Monday Night Football" and hopefully Rodgers will be past this ankle injury.