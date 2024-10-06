Outside of making history, Sunday was a tough one for Aaron Rodgers. While he became the ninth quarterback to reach 60,000 passing yards, Rodgers was picked off three times as the Jets fell to the Vikings in London 23-17. After the game, Rodgers told reporters he suffered a low ankle sprain after enduring a hard hit and takedown during the second half against Minnesota.

On the play, Rodgers took a hard hit to his lower body with his leg getting bent awkwardly as he got taken down. Rodgers, after briefly laying on the field in apparent pain before going to the sideline, didn't miss a play after the Jets' drive was extended following a penalty by the Vikings.

"I got my foot caught in the pile there. Just seems to be a low ankle sprain," Rodgers said.

Just moments earlier, Rodgers became the ninth player in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. Rodgers, 40, is now part of a exclusive club that also includes Brett Favre, the man he replaced in Green Bay 16 years ago.

While making history is nice, it's safe to say that Rodgers would had taken the win. Instead, the Jets have lost two straight and are just 2-3 through five games. They will take on the Bills next week on "Monday Night Football" and hopefully Rodgers will be past this ankle injury.