This offseason, the New York Jets traded several picks to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but there was still work to do on the financial side. In order to make the trade a reality, Rodgers agreed to move a $58.3 million option bonus to 2024 -- which meant that he would be owed more than $107 million in 2024, per Pro Football Talk. Monies had to be adjusted, and on Wednesday, Rodgers agreed to his new deal.

Per NFL Media, Rodgers has agreed to sign a two-year deal with $75 million guaranteed through 2024. Tom Pelissero notes that this new contract is technically a five-year deal, but includes two option years to spread out bonus proration. The 2023 cap number is reportedly just under $9 million, which gives the Jets some flexibility to build their roster.

Rodgers had nearly $110 million guaranteed on his old contract, and is taking a pay cut of more than $33 million to play for New York.

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal," Rodgers said, via ESPN. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

Rodgers is following in the footsteps of Tom Brady in more ways than one. He's joining another team after playing for one franchise for 18-plus seasons to pursue another Super Bowl, and agreeing to take a paycheck that's probably less than what he's actually worth. Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and won the Super Bowl in his first season with his new team.

Rodgers is one of five quarterbacks that have won three or more MVPs. Each of the other four signal-callers played for multiple teams, and half of them won Super Bowls with their second club (including Brady). However, of the previous eight Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks who were traded by the team they won the Super Bowl with, none of them ever made it back to the "Big Game." In fact, only one of those quarterbacks won a playoff game.

The 39-year-old Rodgers is clearly enjoying this change of scenery, and this new contract shows he's serious about wanting the Jets to compete.